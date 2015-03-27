Devils F Elias fined by the NHL

New Jersey Devils forward Patrik Elias has been fined $2,500, the maximum allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for boarding Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Blunden during a 5-3 win on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 18:54 of the first period. A minor penalty for boarding was assessed on the play.

The fine money will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Elias has 18 goals and 16 penalty minutes this season, and leads New Jersey with 30 assists. The Devils meet the Flyers in Philadelphia on Saturday.