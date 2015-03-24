Devils bring back C Gomez

Newark, NJ (SportsNetwork.com) - The New Jersey Devils signed Scott Gomez to an undisclosed contract on Monday.

Gomez, who spent the first seven years of his career with New Jersey, was invited to the team's training camp on a tryout contract. He was not signed by the Devils prior to the start of the season, but continued practicing with the team waiting for an opportunity.

With centers Travis Zajac and Adam Henrique each sustaining injuries during Friday's game against Detroit, Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello signed the veteran Gomez.

Zajac was placed on injured reserve Monday with a lower-body issue, while Henrique is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

In a 14-year career totaling 987 NHL games, Gomez has tallied 173 goals and 713 points. He spent the 2013-14 season with Florida, scoring two goals and totaling 12 points in 46 games.

Gomez previously played for New Jersey from 1999-2007, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy in his rookie season and playing on two Stanley Cup winning teams in 2000 and 2003.