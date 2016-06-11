Devils acquire forward Marc Savard from Panthers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) The New Jersey Devils acquired forward Marc Savard and a second-round pick in 2018 from the Florida Panthers on Friday for Graham Black and Paul Thompson.

The 38-year-old Savard hasn't played since the 2010-11 season because of concussion related issues. He has 207 goals 499 assists in 807 career regular-season games with the New York Rangers, Calgary, Atlanta and Boston. In 25 playoff games, he has eight goals and 14 assists.

Black spent last season with Albany in the American Hockey League. The 23-year-old center had seven goals and two assists in 50 games.

The 27-year-old Thompson was scoreless in three games last season for the Devils. The forward had 13 goals and 22 assists in 56 games for Albany.