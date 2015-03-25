Detroit's Ndamukong Suh slapped with $100,000 fine for illegal block against Minnesota

Detroit star Ndamukong Suh has been fined $100,000 by the NFL for his illegal low block in the season-opening victory over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend.

NFL spokesman Randall Liu says vice president of football operations Merton Hanks notified the Detroit defensive tackle of the fine. Suh hit Vikings center John Sullivan during an interception return, drawing a penalty that negated a touchdown by Detroit linebacker DeAndre Levy.

Suh said he wasn't going after Sullivan's knees, adding that the two discussed the play at halftime. Detroit players said Suh apologized to the team Tuesday.

The NFL fined Suh $30,000 last year for unnecessary roughness when he kicked Houston quarterback Matt Schaub in the groin area. He was suspended two games in 2011 after stomping on Green Bay's Evan Dietrich-Smith.