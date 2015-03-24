Detroit's Henrik Zetterberg has back surgery after short-lived Olympic trip

Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg had back surgery Friday, and the team expects him to be evaluated again in about eight weeks.

Zetterberg played through pain and scored a goal in Sweden's opening victory over the Czech Republic last week at the Sochi Olympics, but that was his only appearance before he left because of a herniated disk.

Zetterberg has 16 goals and 32 assists in 45 games for the Red Wings this season. Detroit is fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and it now seems the Red Wings will be without the 33-year-old center for most if not all of the stretch run.

The Red Wings say the operation was performed by Dr. Frank Cammisa in New York.