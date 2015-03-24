Detroit Lions lose MLB Stephen Tulloch for season to ACL injury; cut rookie K Nate Freese

Detroit Lions middle linebacker Stephen Tulloch will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL he suffered while celebrating a sack.

Tulloch injured his knee in the first quarter of Detroit's 19-7 victory over Green Bay on Sunday. He returned to action shortly after but was unable to continue playing, spending the remainder of the game on the sidelines.

Coach Jim Caldwell would not speculate Monday about who will replace Tulloch, though linebacker DeAndre Levy finished the game in Tulloch's absence.

Caldwell also said the team has released rookie kicker Nate Freese, who missed a 41-yard field goal Sunday and was just 3 for 7 on the year. He will be replaced with kicker Alex Henery, who worked out for the Lions last week.