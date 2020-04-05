Detroit Lions: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Detroit Lions finished 3-12-1 during the 2019 season.

The Lions have nine picks going into the draft. Three of their nine picks came from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last year, the Lions selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with their first pick of the draft. Hockenson played in 12 games, recorded 32 catches for 367 yards and caught two touchdown passes.

Here are the Lions’ draft picks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

**

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 3 overall

Second Round, No. 35 overall

Third Round, No. 67 overall

Third Round, No. 85 overall (from PHI)

Fourth Round, No. 109 overall

Fifth Round, No. 149 overall

Fifth Round, No. 166 overall (from PHI)

Sixth Round, No. 182 overall

Seventh Round, 235 overall (from PHI via NE)

**

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here are some of the Lions’ key free-agent acquisitions and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Danny Shelton, DT (signed from NE)

Darryl Roberts, CB (signed from NYJ)

Chase Daniel, QB (signed from CHI)

Duron Harmon, S (signed from NE)

Elijah Lee, LB (signed from SF)

Geremy Davis, WR (signed from LAC)

Geronimo Allison, WR (signed from GB)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OL (signed from PHI)

Jamie Collins, LB (signed from NE)

Jayon Kearse, S (signed from MIN)

Nicholas Williams, DT (signed from CHI)

Reggie Ragland, LB (signed from KC)

Tony McRae, CB (signed from CIN

DEPARTURES

A’Shawn Robinson, DT (signed with LAR)

Darius Slay, CB (trade with PHI)

Devon Kennard, LB (signed with ARI)

Graham Glasgow, C (signed with DEN)

J.D. McKissic, WR (signed with WAS)

Jeff Driskel, QB (signed with DEN)

Logan Thomas, TE (signed with WAS)

Rashaan Melvin, CB (signed with JAX)

Ricky Wagner, OL (signed with GB)

Sam Martin, P (signed with DEN)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Damon Harrison, DT

Darius Kilgo, DT

Jamie Meder, DT

Jermaine Kearse, WR

Kyle Sloter, QB

Mike Daniels, DT

Steve Longa, LB

Tavon Wilson, S