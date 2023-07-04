Despite two hit game, Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran’s incredible hits streak comes to an end

Jarren Duran was not on the Boston Red Sox's Opening Day roster, but he was eventually called up to the big league team and has developed into one of the team's key players.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old Duran had a game that he will likely remember for quite a while. He had five hits in the game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox had an off day on Monday, before hosting the Texas Rangers on the Fourth of July.

Duran increased his hit streak to an impressive 7-straight at-bats on Tuesday, by hitting a double and a triple. But, the outfielder popped out to shortstop in the fifth inning, bringing the streak to an end.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Red Sox's three-game winning streak also came to a halt when the team suffered a 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Despite his overall improvement this season and his recent success in the batter's box, Duran said his main focus remains on helping the team win.

RED SOX CLOSER KENLEY JANSEN 'WANTED TO CRY' WHEN ALEX CORA APOLOGIZED FOR ASTROS' 2017 CHEATING SCANDAL

"Always feels good to have results, but can’t get too caught up in it cause that’s when the game will punish you, and you’ll go 0-for-4 with four (strikeouts)," Duran said via NESN. "I’m just trynna ride the wave, just trynna put good at-bats together for the team and just trying to help the team win."

Duran added his name to the Red Sox's history books by recording six extra-base hits in his last two games played within the last 10 seasons.

Former Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. accomplished the extra-base hits feat in 2015. Ex-Red Sox player and current Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts also achieved the feat in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Red Sox fell to 43-43 after Tuesday's game. The team remains in last place in the AL East, trailing the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays by 13 games.