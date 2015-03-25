Despite rookie QBs struggles, Jets' Rex Ryan says benching Geno Smith 'not a thought'

Rex Ryan says New York Jets rookie quarterback Geno Smith will not be benched right now despite his struggles.

Smith was intercepted twice and lost two fumbles in the team's 38-13 loss at Tennessee on Sunday, giving him 11 turnovers — eight interceptions, three lost fumbles — through four games. Ryan insists, though, that the team is not considering sitting Smith in favor of inexperienced backup Matt Simms or veteran Brady Quinn. Mark Sanchez is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

"It's not a thought at this point right now," Ryan said during a conference call Monday.

Ryan says the Jets need to improve in several areas, but it's not just on one player. He adds, however, that the team needs to cut down on turnovers because "that's killing us."

