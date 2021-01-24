Deshaun Watson wants out no matter who next Texans coach is: report

The Houston Texans are the only team in the NFL without a head coach, and even if they decide to hire Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as the successor to Bill O’Brien, quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly still wants nothing to do with the organization.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to ESPN, Watson won’t change his mind even if they bring in Bieniemy.

Originally, Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to ask for his input on their open general manager and head coaching positions, but the team’s owner Cal McNair went ahead and hired Nick Caserio from the New England Patriots for the general manager opening.

VETERAN TIGHT END GREG OLSEN RETIRES, BECOMING BROADCASTER

No matter who the Texans hire next it won't change Watson's mind and he is expected to still want out, ESPN reported Sunday.

As trade rumors continue to circulate around Watson since reports came out that he was unhappy, the New York Jets appeared to have turned into a true contender to land one of the best quarterbacks in all of football.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watson finished the 2020 NFL season with a league-high 4,823 passing yards to go along with 33 touchdowns and a career-low seven interceptions. The Texans, however, finished with a 4-12 record, and they were at the bottom of the barrel in the AFC South.