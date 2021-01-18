Deshaun Watson asks supporters to call off march outside Texans' stadium, citing COVID-19 concerns

Deshaun Watson has not addressed the rumors regarding his future in Houston but on Monday he took to Twitter to ask Texans fans not to gather for a march on his behalf due to COVID-19 concerns.

The hashtag #IStandWith4 began trending on social media after Watson’s supporters led a peaceful protest to just outside NRG Stadium in Houston, hoping to encourage the organization to take the steps needed to keep Watson.

Several people in masks and No. 4 jerseys gathered with signs but Watson tweeted to ask that the march be canceled because of the potential risk to public safety.

"I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today. Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety," his tweet read. "Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection."

The message was sent out too late as fans were already outside the Texans' stadium.

Several members of the group sent out tweets encouraging the rally to end, per Watson’s request.

Multiple reports say the longtime Texans quarterback wants out and new reports of a severed relationship between him and the organization have all but sealed his fate.

According to ESPN, Watson is not returning calls from the organization and sources say may force a trade.

The quarterback was reportedly upset when the team hired Nick Caserio as general manager, without consulting Watson, who learned about the hiring via social media, not from the team.