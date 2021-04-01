Deshaun Watson's lawyer hits out at accusers' attorney for failing to provide info to Houston police

Deshaun Watson’s lawyer Rusty Harden took a shot at Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the women who have filed sexual misconduct lawsuits against the NFL star, over him failing to submit evidence to Houston police.

Buzbee said earlier in the week he had a "worry" about handing information to Houston police.

"Our team has been roundly criticized because these numerous brave women haven’t filed formal criminal complaints with HPD (although we have provided info to other organizations.) Here is my worry: When I ran for Houston mayor against the CURRENT mayor, I called for the resignation of the former police chief," Buzbee wrote Tuesday on social media. "I was thus reluctant initially in these important cases to provide info to HPD, at least while Art Acevedo was the Police Chief—even though my brother in law is a long-term HPD officer."

"Mr. Acevedo has now left Houston for Miami," he continued. "Yet, I’ve since learned that my legal opponent, Mr. Hardin, has a son who is on of the exclusive Command Staff of HPD. I am not saying in any way that Deshaun Watson’s lawyer, Mr. Hardin, has a son who has a position that would compromise HPD and its investigation. I support his service, along with all Houston police officers—I think the rank and file know that. But, I am saying that me and my clients will go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities. Stand by."

Hardin called Buzbee’s excuse for not going to law enforcement his "lamest."

"Anyone who has dealt with HPD, as I have for many years, would know that Mr. Buzbee’s suggestion that the Department would overlook legitimate complaints based upon a family connection of one of its officers is ludicrous," Hardin said. "It is also insulting to the dedicated professionals at HPD and to common sense. Mr. Buzbee’s claimed fear of HPD’s partiality is inconsistent with his prior praise for the Department’s response to the burglary of his home during his recent mayoral campaign.

Hardin released a screenshot of a 2019 Facebook post from Buzbee showing the lawyer’s previous praise for the Houston Police Department.

"I would respectfully suggest that Mr. Buzbee’s failure to go to law enforcement does not result from some baseless fear that HPD will not fairly investigate," Hardin added. "Instead, it is from the knowledge that his parade of anonymous allegations could not survive the rigorous inquiry of trained investigators or the need to attest to the truth of the allegations under oath."

There have been 21 lawsuits filed against Watson but no criminal charges have been filed against him. The Houston Texans quarterback also had 18 women vouch for his behavior.

The NFL has said it is investigating the allegations.