Deshaun Watson's lawyer files special exemption, blasts accusers' attorney

Deshaun Watson’s lawyer filed a special exemption Thursday to remove the anonymity from the women accusing the Houston Texans quarterback of sexual misconduct.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lawyer, blasted the accusers’ attorney, Tony Buzbee, and maintained his client’s innocence.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We have said this before and we want to say it again: Deshaun did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will. When we asked Mr. Buzbee to identify his clients weeks ago, he refused and told us to file a motion," Hardin said.

"Today we filed that motion. As discussed in our filing, Mr. Buzbee’s use of anonymous lawsuits violates Texas law and the basic concept of fairness. It is clear that, for Mr. Buzbee, this case has never been about seeking justice in a courtroom, but destroying Deshaun’s reputation to enhance his own public profile and enrich himself. While I understand that anonymity often is used as a shield for victims, Mr. Buzbee is using it as a sword. While shielding his clients from public scrutiny, Mr. Buzbee continues to use their anonymous allegations to destroy Mr. Watson. This is simply not right. And we look forward to resolving these matters in court."

DESHAUN WATSON'S SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS FORCE COMPANIES TO RETHINK RELATIONSHIP WITH QB

In the motion, obtained by Fox News, Watson’s lawyer argues Texas law does not permit the accusers to file "civil claims using a pseudonym nor should it in this case."

Hardin said in the motion that Buzbee is attempting to "try this case in the court of public opinion rather than the court of law."

Watson is facing 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. Two women were unmasked this week. Ashley Solis talked at a press conference about Watson’s alleged actions. Another attorney read a letter from Lauren Baxley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watson has also lost support from sponsorships. Nike suspended its endorsement deal with Watson, and Reliant Energy decided it wasn’t going to use Watson as a brand ambassador.