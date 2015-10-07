DeSean Jackson participates in Redskins practice Wednesday

Washington Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson was back at practice on Wednesday, participating in individual drills for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 1.

Jackson officially remains limited, and the Redskins aren't likely to rush him back from a soft tissue injury, but he refused to rule himself out for Week 5.

"Trying to be," Jackson said when asked if he will be out there for Week 5, per Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "But, you know, it's Wednesday, so I've got two days to really be able to determine that. But I think, you know, (Thursday) will be a good day to find that out, and Friday will be another good day. So as long as I can gradually get better every day, I think it's possible."

Jackson told Phillips that there was no pain in the hamstring after or during his limited practice, and that he didn't participate during team drills by design.

"It can't just happen in one day," he said. "It's like, really, my first day back out there practicing with the team, so I definitely didn't push it to the limit. I just wanted to get that motion, get that blood flowing."

In Jackson's absence, the Redskins have demoted wide receiver Andre Roberts for second year receiver Ryan Grant. If Jackson is forced to sit another game, the Redskins will use Pierre Garcon and Grant in two wide receiver personnel packages with rookie Jamison Crowder entering the game when the team goes with three wide receivers.

