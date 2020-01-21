Derek Jeter by the numbers: The Yankee great's most impressive stats

Considered to be one of the greatest New York Yankees of all time, former shortstop Derek Jeter was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, following a stellar career that saw him win five World Series rings with the Bronx Bombers.

Jeter, who was named captain of the team in 2003, finished his career with 3,465 hits -- the sixth most in major-league history. It is also the most hits by a player whose primary position was shortstop and the most for a player on the New York Yankees.

His 3,465 hits represent the fourth most by a player with one team, trailing only Ty Cobb (3,902 for the Tigers), Stan Musial (3,630 for the Cardinals) and Hank Aaron (3,600 for the Braves).

His 1,923 runs scored (coincidentally, the same number as the year in which Yankee Stadium opened) rank ninth all-time.

Jeter was known for his longevity and is the Yankees' all-time leader in games played (2,747), at-bats (11,195), doubles (544), and stolen bases (358). His 12-year run as Yankees captain is still the longest in team history.

DEREK JETER FALLS ONE VOTE SHORT OF UNANIMOUS BASEBALL HALL OF FAME ELECTION

Jeter is also the all-time postseason leader in games played, hits and runs scored. One such hit earned him the nickname Mr. November, when he hit the game-winning home run off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Byung-Hyun Kim, in Game 4 of the 2001 World Series.

Jeter's consistency allowed him to have 17 150-hit seasons in his career, which is tied with Aaron for fourth most, and only one shy of the all-time mark held by Pete Rose, Tris Speaker and Ty Cobb.

His last hit against Clay Buchholz was noteworthy, statistically, in that it pushed Jeter's career batting average up to .310.

He is one of 13 players to record at least 3,000 hits and hit at least .310 for his career. The others are Tony Gwynn, Wade Boggs, Rod Carew, Roberto Clemente, Stan Musial, Paul Waner, Eddie Collins, Honus Wagner, Nap Lajoie, Cap Anson, Cobb and Speaker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeter ended his career as a 14-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove Award winner, and he is one of the most productive baseball players to ever live.