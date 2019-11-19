Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MLB
Published

Derek Jeter leads newcomers on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 19

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 19 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Derek Jeter led the nearly two dozen newcomers on the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot that was released Monday as he looks to become the newest former New York Yankees star in Cooperstown.

Jeter, now the current Miami Marlins CEO, is thought to have the best shot to be selected into the hallowed halls unanimously. The 14-time All-Star shortstop played 20 seasons with the Yankees, won five World Series titles, had a career batting average of .310 and recorded 3,465 hits.

TWINS PROSPECT RYAN COSTELLO FOUND DEAD AT 23 IN NEW ZEALAND HOTEL ROOM

New York Yankees' Derek Jeter (2) reacts after hitting a fly-out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, April 18, 2012.

New York Yankees' Derek Jeter (2) reacts after hitting a fly-out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, April 18, 2012. (AP)

Other newcomers on the ballot include Cliff Lee, Josh Beckett, Paul Konerko, Rafael Furcal, Bobby Abreu, and Alfonso Soriano.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are among the holdovers from ballots past. Bonds received 59.1 percent of the vote while Clemens received 59.5 percent of the vote on last year’s ballot. Both players are on the ballot for the eighth time.

EX-HOUSTON ASTROS MEMBERS CARLOS BELTRAN, ALEX CORA ALLEGEDLY PLAYED 'KEY ROLE' IN SIGN STEALING: REPORT

More than 400 Baseball Writers Association of America members with at least 10 consecutive years in the organization are set to vote on which candidates make it to the Hall of Fame. A player must receive at least 75 percent of the vote. Ballots are mailed in by Dec. 31 and the nominees are announced Jan. 21

Players can remain on the ballot for up to 10 years as long as they receive more than 5 percent of the vote annually.

Former San Francisco Giant Barry Bonds throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the National League baseball championship series between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Former San Francisco Giant Barry Bonds throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 4 of the National League baseball championship series between the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2014, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rivera, Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez, and Mike Mussina were elected last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_