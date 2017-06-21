Derek Carr reportedly nearing deal that could make him NFLs highest-paid player

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reportedly is closing in on a new contract worth $25 million a year, and if he hits that number hell become the NFLs highest-paid player.

According to Sportrac, the 14 highest-paid players in the NFL are quarterbacks, and Indianapolis Andrew Luck is currently on top at $24.594 million. Arizonas Carson Palmer ($23.35M), New Orleans Drew Brees ($24.25M), Washingtons Kirk Cousins ($23.9436M) and Baltimores Joe Flacco ($22.133M) round out the top five.

For his part, Carr says the deal isnt quite done yet.

Carr, 26, had his best NFL season in 2016, throwing for 3,937 yards and 28 TDs with just six interceptions before a broken leg sideline him in Week 15. The Raiders lost to the Texans in the first round of the playoffs without Carr, but he has been a full participant in the teams offseason activities.

