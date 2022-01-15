Derek Carr's future with Raiders tied to next head coach: report

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the playoffs and in search of their first postseason win since 2002, the season they concluded in a Super Bowl loss.

But beyond the playoffs for the Raiders, the future appears to be a bit murky.

Las Vegas will have to make a decision on whether to keep interim head coach Rich Bisaccia or let him go after the job he did to keep the Raiders on track through the controversy that surrounded the organization all season.

The team will also have to evaluate whether quarterback Derek Carr will be in their plans for the 2022 season and beyond as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the 2023 season opens.

According to the NFL Network, both issues will go hand in hand.

Las Vegas will reportedly conduct a "thorough coaching search" once its offseason begins. Carr’s future is going to be tied to whomever becomes the next head coach.

The Raiders were notably caught up in rumors when Tom Brady hit the open market in 2020 and when Aaron Rodgers was starting to sour on the Green Bay Packers around NFL Draft time last year.

Carr’s job has never appeared to be safe, even when he signed a five-year extension in 2017.

Carr, a three-time Pro Bowler, has played in every regular-season game since the start of the 2018 season. He finished this year with a career-high 4,804 passing yards with 23 touchdown passes.