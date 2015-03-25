Denny Hamlin's anger over NASCAR fine stemmed from feeling disrespected by no prior discussion

Denny Hamlin felt NASCAR disrespected him by fining him for comments he made about the new race car without talking to him first.

Hamlin said Friday he believes NASCAR would have come to him first if he was considered one of the sport's top stars.

Instead, he was slapped with a $25,000 fine for criticizing the Gen-6 car and his anger of the way it was handled led to his refusal to pay.

Hamlin is still insisting he will not write a check to pay the fine, but has decided not to appeal the penalty. He'll let NASCAR garnish the money from his race winnings, and believes he's won the fight in the court of public opinion.