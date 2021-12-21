Dennis Rodman confronted by police at Florida airport over mask issue on flight: report

Legendary NBA player Dennis Rodman was confronted by law enforcement at an airport on Monday after failing to properly comply with the federal mask mandate for travelers while on a flight to Florida, according to one report.

Witnesses on a JetBlue flight flying out of Los Angeles told TMZ Sports that the five-time NBA champion was asked four separate times to keep his face mask on, covering both his nose and mouth, but lowered it each time to his chin.

According to the report, Rodman would not immediately fix his mask when asked.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Rodman was complaining that he was having trouble breathing.

Rodman reportedly spoke with deputies from the Broward County Sheriff’s office after landing, and sources told TMZ Sports that he was cooperative and sent on his way without incident.

The Biden administration extended the federal mask mandate for travelers for the third time earlier this month. The latest extension will last through March 18 and applies to airplanes, trains, buses, airports and train stations, according to USA Today .

While Rodman’s situation was resolved, the mask requirement has contributed to a spike in altercations on flights and other forms of public transportation.