Dennis Rodman confronted by police at Florida airport over mask issue on flight: report

Rodman was reportedly cooperative with police and sent on his way without incident

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Legendary NBA player Dennis Rodman was confronted by law enforcement at an airport on Monday after failing to properly comply with the federal mask mandate for travelers while on a flight to Florida, according to one report. 

Witnesses on a JetBlue flight flying out of Los Angeles told TMZ Sports that the five-time NBA champion was asked four separate times to keep his face mask on, covering both his nose and mouth, but lowered it each time to his chin. 

Chicago Bulls forward Dennis Rodman (center) fights for a rebound with Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley (right) and forward Dennis Scott (left) during the fourth quarter, Dec. 29, 1997, at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois. (VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the report, Rodman would not immediately fix his mask when asked. 

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Rodman was complaining that he was having trouble breathing. 

In this Jan. 26, 2019, file photo, retired NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman is interviewed on the blue carpet at the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Horse Race at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Rodman reportedly spoke with deputies from the Broward County Sheriff’s office after landing, and sources told TMZ Sports that he was cooperative and sent on his way without incident. 

The Biden administration extended the federal mask mandate for travelers for the third time earlier this month. The latest extension will last through March 18 and applies to airplanes, trains, buses, airports and train stations, according to USA Today

Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman is surrounded by the media after arriving from North Korea's Pyongyang at Beijing airport, China June 17, 2017. (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

While Rodman’s situation was resolved, the mask requirement has contributed to a spike in altercations on flights and other forms of public transportation.

