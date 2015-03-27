Deng helps Bulls hold off Kings

Luol Deng had 23 points and 11 assists and the 115 on Tuesday night.

Joakim Noah added 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Bulls bounced back from a loss to Boston on Sunday and a 6-3 road trip to win for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Rose missed his third straight game with back soreness, although an MRI taken Monday showed there was no structural damage in his back. He is day-to-day. The Bulls improved to 6-2 this season without the reigning NBA MVP in the lineup.

DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points and 17 rebounds to lead three Kings players who scored over 20. Tyreke Evans added 27 points and Marcus Thornton had 23 but Sacramento's comeback from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter fell short in the team's third loss in four games.