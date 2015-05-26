Dempsey leads Seattle over New England

Seattle, WA (SportsNetwork.com) - Seattle Sounders FC made a flying start to the 2015 campaign by cruising to a 3-0 victory over the New England Revolution at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

Clint Dempsey was the star of the show, scoring two goals and adding an assist to get Seattle off the mark in stunning fashion in its quest for MLS Cup glory.

The Sounders took a deserved lead in the 25th minute after Dempsey was tripped in the box by Juan Agudelo, allowing the United States international to convert from the ensuing spot attempt.

Obafemi Martins then got in on the act four minutes before halftime by nodding home a superb delivery from Sounders newcomer Tyrone Mears on the right flank.

Seattle added a third in the 67th minute from a magnificent passing sequence that was capped off by Dempsey.

Marco Pappa threaded the needle to release Martins on goal, and Dempsey was arriving after the Nigerian striker drew Bobby Shuttleworth off his line to take the square pass and tuck the ball into the unguarded net.

That goal completed the comprehensive victory for the Sounders, who will attempt to keep rolling on Saturday when they welcome the San Jose Earthquakes to CenturyLink.

New England will hope to bounce back on Sunday when the club heads to Yankee Stadium to take on New York City FC.