©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Demaryius Thomas, ex-Broncos star wide receiver, dead at 33: reports

Thomas was a star wide receiver for the Broncos

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Demaryius Thomas, a former Pro Bowl wide receiver and Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, has reportedly died. He was 33.

The former NFL star’s death was first reported by FOX 5 Atlanta. DeMarcus Ware, who played with Thomas from 2014 to 2016, wrote on Twitter he was "heartbroken" and posted a photo of himself with the former NFL player.

Demaryius Thomas is introduced to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Monday, October 1, 2018. (Eric Lutzens/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The cause of Thomas’ death wasn’t immediately known. Police told TMZ Sports Thomas was found dead inside his Georgia home Thursday night. His agents did not immediately respond to an email inquiry from Fox News.

Reaction poured in on social media.

The Georgia native had a stellar career at Georgia Tech before turning pro. In his junior season, he had 46 catches for 1,154 yards and eight touchdowns. He would enter the 2010 draft pool and be selected by the Broncos with the No. 22 overall pick.

One of the highlights of his career came in the 2011 season when he and Tim Tebow connected for a game-winning touchdown pass to upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card playoffs. Denver was 8-8 that season and the Steelers were 12-4.

Demaryius Thomas is introduced to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Monday, October 1, 2018. (Eric Lutzens/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Thomas would put together three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons after that. From 2012 to 2016, he would have more than 1,000 receiving yards. He quickly became the top target for Peyton Manning when the Hall of Famer joined the Broncos in 2012. The connection quickly elevated the Broncos to one of the best teams in the NFL and it culminated in one Super Bowl title and another Super Bowl appearance.

Thomas would later play for the Houston Texans and New York Jets. He had 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns during his career.

Demaryius Thomas looks on as players warm up on the field before a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.

Demaryius Thomas looks on as players warm up on the field before a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

He officially announced his retirement from the NFL in June 2021.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com