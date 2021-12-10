Demaryius Thomas, ex-Broncos star wide receiver, dead at 33: reports

Demaryius Thomas, a former Pro Bowl wide receiver and Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos, has reportedly died. He was 33.

The former NFL star’s death was first reported by FOX 5 Atlanta. DeMarcus Ware, who played with Thomas from 2014 to 2016, wrote on Twitter he was "heartbroken" and posted a photo of himself with the former NFL player.

The cause of Thomas’ death wasn’t immediately known. Police told TMZ Sports Thomas was found dead inside his Georgia home Thursday night. His agents did not immediately respond to an email inquiry from Fox News.

Reaction poured in on social media.

The Georgia native had a stellar career at Georgia Tech before turning pro. In his junior season, he had 46 catches for 1,154 yards and eight touchdowns. He would enter the 2010 draft pool and be selected by the Broncos with the No. 22 overall pick.

One of the highlights of his career came in the 2011 season when he and Tim Tebow connected for a game-winning touchdown pass to upset the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card playoffs. Denver was 8-8 that season and the Steelers were 12-4.

Thomas would put together three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons after that. From 2012 to 2016, he would have more than 1,000 receiving yards. He quickly became the top target for Peyton Manning when the Hall of Famer joined the Broncos in 2012. The connection quickly elevated the Broncos to one of the best teams in the NFL and it culminated in one Super Bowl title and another Super Bowl appearance.

Thomas would later play for the Houston Texans and New York Jets. He had 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns during his career.

He officially announced his retirement from the NFL in June 2021.