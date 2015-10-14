Delanie Walker: Titans close to putting it all together

The Tennessee Titans may be 1-3, but based on what he's seen, both this year and in the past, tight end Delanie Walker believes better days are ahead for the team.

Tennessee enters Week 6 coming off a pair of close loses to the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills by a combined three points.

Walker said he had a similar experience during his days with the San Francisco 49ers before the team turned into a consistent winner and thinks the Titans are capable of a similar turnaround.

"My first few (years) in San Francisco we went through a period where we couldn't finish games. We'd be up, and controlled games and didn't win,'' Walker said, per the team's official website. "When everybody bought into the philosophy, that's when everything changed. We just have to buy into the philosophy and believe we are the better team when we're out there. We're getting there, we're close.

"It's going to happen, it has to. Guys are getting tired of losing."

The Titans will try to pick up their second win Sunday at home against the Dolphins.

