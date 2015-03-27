Del Potro to open against Stepanek in Davis Cup

Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro will open against Radek Stepanek in the Davis Cup semifinal between Argentina and the Czech Republic.

The second singles on Friday will pit Argentina's Juan Monaco against Tomas Berdych on clay in Parque Roca.

The doubles on Saturday will match Carlos Berlocq and Eduardo Schwank of Argentina against Ivo Minar and Lukas Rosol. The reverse singles are on Sunday.

Argentina lost last year's Davis Cup final against Spain and has lost a record four finals. The Czechs lost to Spain in the 2009 final, but won the Davis Cup in 1980 as Czechoslovakia.