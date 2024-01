Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Deion Sanders and his sons were the talk of the college football world in the early portion of the 2023 schedule.

The Sanders family arrived in Boulder, Colorado, with the hopes of resurrecting a program that had gone 1-11 in 2022.

While their first year in Colorado did not go exactly to plan – the Buffaloes went 4-8 – the star status of the family has only grown.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, two of Deion Sanders’ sons, were in Paris this week for the 2024 Louis Vuitton men's fall-winter show.

As music played, Shedeur walked through the crowd wearing an orange vest and a pair of orange camouflage pants, while Shilo sported an orange and green camouflage coat with a duffle bag.

The journey of the two players was documented by "Well Off Media," which was founded by Deion Sanders Jr.

While the two players put on a show overseas, they have work to do in Colorado as they prepare to enter the Big 12 conference .

Following a 3-0 start to the season, all eyes were on Boulder as "Coach Prime" appeared to have turned around a program that had won 10 games just once in the last 21 years.

However, the Buffaloes quickly came back down to Earth, losing eight of their final nine games, including a six-game losing streak to end the season.

The Colorado offensive line was unable to protect Shedeur Sanders all year long, allowing the junior quarterback to be sacked 52 times.

"Coach Prime" has gone about trying to rebuild the offensive line, adding 2024 five-star recruit Jordan Seaton in December.

"This kid is a pro mentally and physically right now. He just has to put it on grass. I love everything about this kid and who he’s going to become. I promise you this kid is going to be a first-rounder if not a top-5 pick," Sanders said of Seaton on "The Stephen A. Smith Show."