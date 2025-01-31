Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders' son likens himself Trump when discussing people who 'always just try to destroy you'

Videos of Shilo Sanders struggling at Senior Bowl practices went viral

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Sanders family is in the football limelight, and for very good reason.

Shedeur Sanders may very well be the first selection in this year's NFL Draft just as his father, Deion, has put the Colorado football program on the map as the team's head coach.

After a successful season, Deion's name has been floated around the NFL rumor mill, perhaps not coincidentally, as his son will go pro in about three months.

Shilo Sanders and Donald Trump

Shilo Sanders and Donald Trump (IMAGN/AP Newsroom)

Shedeur's brother, Shilo, isn't as highly touted as the others in his family, but he was still at the Senior Bowl this week to give scouts another look.

Well, the practices didn't go great for him, as several video clips of him getting beat went viral.

Shilo was asked about those videos, and then he compared himself to President Donald Trump.

"If you just hate me, or you want to hate me . . . paint me in a bad picture, they do that to our President, they do that to everybody, you know. So I’m not going to be safe from it," Sanders said. "But it does get aggravating whenever you’re putting in work, and you’re working on your craft and people are just steadily destroying you."

Shilo Sanders INT

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) runs for a touchdown after making an interception against the Colorado State Rams during the first half at Folsom Field. (Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports)

"I just care about what the scouts think, I care about what Coach Prime thinks and my family thinks," he added. "And I’ve got a good circle around me, so I really don’t let that stuff affect me. It’s just really stupid, though, how people always just try to destroy you, and I don’t do nothing bad to nobody."

The actual Senior Bowl itself was a better showing for Shilo. Although his West team lost, 25-0, he finished with five tackles and a pass breakup.

Shilo Sanders before game

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.  (Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports)

Shilo joined the Buffaloes along with his father and brother, who left Jackson State at the end of the 2022 season to head to Boulder. Shilo played in 10 games this past season, recording 67 tackles as a corner, the same position his father played during his Hall of Fame career.

