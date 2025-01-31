Deion Sanders' son likens himself Trump when discussing people who 'always just try to destroy you'

The Sanders family is in the football limelight, and for very good reason.

Shedeur Sanders may very well be the first selection in this year's NFL Draft just as his father, Deion, has put the Colorado football program on the map as the team's head coach.

After a successful season, Deion's name has been floated around the NFL rumor mill, perhaps not coincidentally, as his son will go pro in about three months.

Shedeur's brother, Shilo, isn't as highly touted as the others in his family, but he was still at the Senior Bowl this week to give scouts another look.

Well, the practices didn't go great for him, as several video clips of him getting beat went viral.

Shilo was asked about those videos, and then he compared himself to President Donald Trump.

"If you just hate me, or you want to hate me . . . paint me in a bad picture, they do that to our President, they do that to everybody, you know. So I’m not going to be safe from it," Sanders said. "But it does get aggravating whenever you’re putting in work, and you’re working on your craft and people are just steadily destroying you."

"I just care about what the scouts think, I care about what Coach Prime thinks and my family thinks," he added. "And I’ve got a good circle around me, so I really don’t let that stuff affect me. It’s just really stupid, though, how people always just try to destroy you, and I don’t do nothing bad to nobody."

The actual Senior Bowl itself was a better showing for Shilo. Although his West team lost, 25-0, he finished with five tackles and a pass breakup.

Shilo joined the Buffaloes along with his father and brother, who left Jackson State at the end of the 2022 season to head to Boulder. Shilo played in 10 games this past season, recording 67 tackles as a corner, the same position his father played during his Hall of Fame career.

