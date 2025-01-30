Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NFL Draft

Indiana football player opts to join Barstool Sports over declaring for NFL Draft: 'This is my thing'

Mike Katic was a captain for the 2023 Hoosiers

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After playing six years at Indiana University, Mike Katic has decided to put his NFL dreams to the side.

After initially declaring for last year's NFL Draft, then returning for his final year of eligibility, the former center has decided to join Barstool Sports as a media personality and analyst.

"I’m pumped. This is what I think I was born to do," Katic said on "The Yak" with Dan "Big Cat" Katz. "Football’s great, but I think this is my thing. So, I’m super excited to move in here."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike Katic

Indiana's Mike Katic (56) hoists the Old Oaken Bucket after a game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium Nov. 30, 2024. (Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Katic doesn't start officially working until March 1, but he paid a visit to Jon Gruden, who was recently hired by the site, at Barstool's offices. And they had about as much of a greeting as one would predict from a Super Bowl champion coach and a six-year college star.

"Barstool’s got our new center and I already love him!" Gruden said on X while posting a video of their first interaction.

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION HOPES FANS APPRECIATE CHIEFS' GREATNESS, NOT HATE ON IT

Immediately after shaking hands, Gruden asked Katic to get into his lineman stance, and the two shared another handshake and hug.

"When [Gruden] tells you to get in a stance, you get into a damn stance!" Katic posted on X.

Katic seemed to hint his playing days were over after the Hoosiers' College Football Playoff loss to Notre Dame when he posted on X, "Thank you Indiana University. Thank you Football."

Mike Katic on field

Indiana OL Mike Katic (56) during a game against the Louisville Cardinals Sept. 16, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.  (James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Katic was likely to be a late-round selection if he had been taken at all. Pro Football Focus graded Katic as the 10th best center in the Power Four conferences.

Katic said he was hired quickly after Dave Portnoy saw him in "three clips doing media" after being connected through a member of the Hoosiers' men's basketball team.

Mike Katic after win

Indiana's Mike Katic (56) celebrates with the Old Oaken Bucket after a game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium Nov. 30, 2024. (Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pittsburgh native will work out of Barstool's Chicago office after playing in 50 games for the Hoosiers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.