Deion Sanders returns to Colorado football practice following surgery: 'Glad to be back'

Blood clots previously resulted in the amputation of two of Sanders' toes

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders returned to campus for the first time following a recent medical procedure.

Late last month, the Pro Football Hall of Famer had surgery to repair blood clots in his legs. The team returned for offseason conditioning, and Sanders made an appearance. 

The 55-year-old coach sat in a chair on the sidelines as players went through drills.

Deion Sanders meets with cheerleaders

University of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders gives fist bumps to cheerleaders before the spring football game as part of Black and Gold Day April 22, 2023. (Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A video posted by Well Off Media Wednesday shows Sanders wearing a black Colorado hoodie and sitting in a chair on the turf inside the Buffaloes' indoor practice facility. 

Several players approached Coach Prime and shook his hand as he watched practice.

"Good to see you, you look good," one player appeared to say as he greeted the Buffaloes' coach.

Deion Sanders at the spring game

University of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders secures his headset under his cowboy hat during the spring football game as part of Black and Gold Day April 22, 2023. (Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

When Sanders was asked about how he felt, he replied, "Glad to be back."

Sanders was taken to a Colorado hospital, where he remained for a couple of days. He was later released after the surgery to remove blood clots from his legs.

Deion Sanders coaches during the Spring Game

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders plays to the fans in the first half of the team's spring practice game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Last week, Sanders' girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, thanked everyone for their support.

"We are so grateful for the healing power of God and for all of our prayer warriors. It was a long, but successful day! #CoachPrime @deionsanders is resting and doing great tonight after his surgery! Thank you Lord! Thank you Fam! We love you," Edmonds wrote on Instagram.

In late June, Sanders mentioned it was unlikely his foot would be amputated due to the blood clot

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.