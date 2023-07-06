Deion Sanders returns to Colorado football practice following surgery: 'Glad to be back'

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders returned to campus for the first time following a recent medical procedure.

Late last month, the Pro Football Hall of Famer had surgery to repair blood clots in his legs. The team returned for offseason conditioning, and Sanders made an appearance.

The 55-year-old coach sat in a chair on the sidelines as players went through drills.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A video posted by Well Off Media Wednesday shows Sanders wearing a black Colorado hoodie and sitting in a chair on the turf inside the Buffaloes' indoor practice facility.

DEION SANDERS REACTS TO COMMENTS FROM ANONYMOUS PAC-12 COACH

Several players approached Coach Prime and shook his hand as he watched practice.

"Good to see you, you look good," one player appeared to say as he greeted the Buffaloes' coach.

When Sanders was asked about how he felt, he replied, "Glad to be back."

Sanders was taken to a Colorado hospital, where he remained for a couple of days. He was later released after the surgery to remove blood clots from his legs.

Last week, Sanders' girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, thanked everyone for their support.

"We are so grateful for the healing power of God and for all of our prayer warriors. It was a long, but successful day! #CoachPrime @deionsanders is resting and doing great tonight after his surgery! Thank you Lord! Thank you Fam! We love you," Edmonds wrote on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In late June, Sanders mentioned it was unlikely his foot would be amputated due to the blood clot.