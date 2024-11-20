Deion Sanders addresses NFL coaching rumors amid Cowboys speculation

Struggling NFL teams looking to poach their next head coach from the college football circuit can count Colorado’s Deion Sanders out after the Buffaloes head coach addressed the recent speculation linking him to one of his former teams at a press conference on Tuesday.

Only two NFL teams have called it quits with their respective head coaches this season, but Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has found himself in the hot seat following their fifth-straight loss to the Houston Texans on Monday night.

Sanders' name has recently been floated — Cowboys great Michael Irvin was the latest to suggest the move on X, but Sanders shut down those rumors this week.

"I’m happy where I am, man. I’m good," he told reporters during his weekly press conference ahead of Colorado’s game against Kansas on Saturday.

"I’ve got a kickstand down. You know what a kickstand is? A lot of people in here are not of age, they don’t know what a kickstand is. It means I’m resting, I’m good, I’m happy, I’m excited, I’m enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here. I truly do. Next question."

Despite their struggles, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones essentially ruled out firing McCarthy midseason when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

"I've made a change early and on a coach with Chan Gailey [when he went 18-14 in 1998 and 1999 combined], and I've always regretted that. I've made a change during the season (with Wade Phillips in 2010), and I've regretted that," Jones said, via CBS Sports. "That's the music I'm listening to."

Monday’s loss marked Dallas' longest losing streak since a seven-game slide in 2015. They are 0-5 at home for the first time since 1989, and they become the first team in NFL history to trail by at least 20 points in six straight home games.

McCarthy might be safe until the end of the season, but if the Cowboys can’t turn it around, his future in Dallas could be in trouble.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.