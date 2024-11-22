49ers' Deebo Samuel responds to Terrell Owens criticism: 'Cut it fam'

Former 49ers star Terrell Owens and current San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel engaged in a war of words this week.

Owens, who racked up 8,572 receiving yards over his standout eight-year run with the Niners, recently questioned whether Samuel was consistently giving his best effort when he was on the football field.

"Deebo is not really playing up to Deebo's standards," Owens said during a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco.

Owens went on to suggest that Samuel was not consistently giving his best effort when he was on the football field. He also took aim at Samuel's fashion.

"It seems like he's more focused on his pregame attire than the game. If we can shift that focus, maybe that can energize and create some more production from an offensive standpoint. I'm just being tongue-in-cheek with that."

Samuel is often photographed during his pregame walk to the locker room. The 49ers social media account frequently shares photos of Samuel's choice of clothing. The 28-year-old's fashion statements have made headlines throughout the season.

Samuel, who earned First-team All-Pro honors in 2021, apparently caught wind of Owens comments and issued a four-word response. "T.O cut it fam!!!!" Samuel wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

From a statistical standpoint, Samuel's 2024 production could be considered underwhelming. He has recorded 490 receiving yards over the nine games he's appeared in this season. The normally dual-threat playmaker has just one receiving touchdown and one rushing touchdown this year.

Samuel has only racked up 79 yards on the ground in 2024. He finished 2021 with a career-best 365 rushing yards, and ended the 2023 campaign with 225 yards on the ground.

Owens is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and developed a reputation for being one of the hardest working players on any team he was on during his NFL career. But, Owen's career was also riddled with controversy, which at times prompted questions about his maturity. Owen's off the field antics merely exacerbated some of those concerns.

The 49ers will try to bolster their playoff odds when they play the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 24.

