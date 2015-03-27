De Guzman's late strike helps FCD down Vancouver

Julian De Guzman scored with virtually the last kick of the ball to power FC Dallas to a dramatic 1-0 defeat of Vancouver Whitecaps FC at FC Dallas Stadium on Saturday.

The win lifts Dallas (9-12-9) to within a point of Vancouver (10-12-7) as the 'Caps cling to the final playoff berth with 37 points on the season.

FC Dallas had a golden opportunity to get in front after just 15 minutes when Matt Hedges was brought down in the box by Martin Bonjour, but David Ferreira failed to convert from the spot as second-choice 'keeper Brad Knighton stoned the Colombian playmaker.

Ferreira came close to scoring from open play four minutes before the halftime break when he latched on to a square ball from Brek Shea, but his one-time effort came back off the post.

Vancouver walked a fine line for the remainder of the match and thought it would leave Texas with a point, but it paid the price for its defensive frailties as De Guzman clinched all three points for Dallas with a sublime volley from 25 yards in the dying seconds.