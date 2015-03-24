DB Riggs to transfer to Notre Dame for final year after starting at Florida

Defensive back Cody Riggs, who started all 12 games for Florida last season, is transferring to Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility.

Riggs can play immediately because he is scheduled to graduate from Florida this spring.

The 5-9, 190-pound Riggs ranked fourth for the Gators last season with 51 tackles playing safety after previously playing cornerback. He also had three pass breakups and 1.5 sacks. He played in 40 games over three seasons, totaling 107 tackles, two sacks, an interception and eight pass breakups.

The Irish lose starting cornerback Bennett Jackson to graduation and started five players at safety last season.

Riggs is the son of former Atlanta Falcons standout running back Gerald Riggs Sr. and the nephew of former Notre Dame wide receiver Bobby Brown.