Dawn Staley, Jeff Walz and Kim Barnes Arico to coach women's U18 national team

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley will coach the U.S. women's under-18 team at the FIBA Americas championships this summer.

Staley, who won three gold medals playing for the U.S. national team, also coached the 2007 Pan American Games team to a gold.

She will be assisted by Louisville coach Jeff Walz and Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico.

If the U.S. finishes in the top four teams in the tournament this summer the Americans will qualify for next year's U19 World Championship.

Staley is having a stellar season at South Carolina, leading the Gamecocks to a 25-2 mark this season. They've already clinched a share of the program's first Southeastern Conference regular season title and can win the league outright on Thursday.