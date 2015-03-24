Davis scores 27, but foul-prone Georgia Tech falls to No. 6 Maryland 92-81

next Image 1 of 2

Georgia Tech outrebounded No. 6 Maryland, launched 80 field-goal attempts and got 27 points from freshman Kaela Davis.

It wasn't enough.

Although the Yellow Jackets gave the Terrapins everything they could handle in a 92-81 defeat Sunday, coach MaChelle Joseph has been around too long to look for silver linings or moral victories.

She did, however, derive some satisfaction from her team's performance.

"I'm just really proud of the way our team competed," she said. "This is the sixth Top 25 teams we've played this season, and we've had an opportunity in every one of those games."

Georgia Tech (12-6, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won the battle of the boards 43-25, the 15th straight game in which the Yellow Jackets outrebounded their opponent. They got 22 points and 14 rebounds from Tyaunna Marshall and took 21 more shots than the Terrapins (16-1, 4-0), but missed 50 of them.

"We got 80 shots, but obviously we've got to make more than we did," Joseph said.

That wasn't the only problem. Three Georgia Tech players fouled out and Maryland took 43 free throws in outscoring the Yellow Jackets 35-15 at the line.

"It's tough for us to defend when we give up 43 free throws," Joseph said. "Obviously we fouled too much."

Alyssa Thomas had 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Terrapins, who have won 14 straight. It was Thomas' NCAA-leading 15th double-double.

Lexie Brown scored 15 for the Terrapins and Alicia DeVaughn added 13, going 11 for 12 at the line. Maryland committed a season-high 23 turnovers.

The Yellow Jackets held a 47-43 lead early in the second half before Brown drilled a pair of 3-pointers during a 13-1 run that put the Terrapins up 56-48.

It was 58-51 when the Yellow Jackets bench called for a technical foul. DeVaughn made both free throws for a 60-51 lead with 14:27 remaining.

Marshall then scored six points in a 10-4 burst that made it 65-61, and her follow-shot got the Jackets to 69-65.

Thomas answered with two free throws and a jumper before Tierney Pfirman scored to give Maryland a double-digit lead.

"I thought we wore down a little bit," Joseph said. "We're a momentum team, and it seemed like the whistle was blowing every time down the floor."

Davis scored 16 points and Marshall had 10 in a first half that featured six ties and 11 lead changes and ended with the Yellow Jackets clinging to a 44-43 lead.

Soon after Georgia Tech used an 8-0 run to move in front 10-8, Thomas made a three-point play for a 21-17 advantage.

A layup by DeVaughn made it 25-22, and the Yellow Jackets' leading rebounder, Roddreka Rogers, picked up her third foul on the play. DeVaughn made the free throw and Brown followed with a 3-pointer to put the Terrapins up by seven.

Marshall then made two straight baskets to launch a 12-2 spree that put Georgia Tech ahead 34-31.

It was only the second time this season the Terrapins trailed at halftime. The other time was against top-ranked Connecticut.