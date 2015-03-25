Expand / Collapse search
September 19, 2015

Davis' 22 points, 9 rebounds and 8 blocks lead Pelicans past struggling Utah 105-98

By | Associated Press
    New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis (23) slam-dunks over Utah Jazz small forward Jeremy Evans (40) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (The Associated Press)

    Utah Jazz point guard Trey Burke (3) goes to the basket in front of New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (The Associated Press)

NEW ORLEANS – Anthony Davis had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight blocks, and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game, 105-98 over the struggling Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Ryan Anderson added 14 of his 19 points in the second half to help the Pelicans pull away in the fourth quarter after the Jazz, which beat New Orleans for its only win of the season last week, had rallied to take a third-quarter lead.

Jure Holiday scored 14, Tyreke Evans 13 and Jason Smith 11 for New Orleans.

Former Michigan star and first-round draft choice Trey Burke made his NBA debut for Utah after missing the first 12 games because of surgery on his right index finger. The ninth overall pick last summer scored 11 points in only 12 minutes.