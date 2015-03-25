Davis' 22 points, 9 rebounds and 8 blocks lead Pelicans past struggling Utah 105-98

next Image 1 of 2

Anthony Davis had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight blocks, and the New Orleans Pelicans won their second straight game, 105-98 over the struggling Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

Ryan Anderson added 14 of his 19 points in the second half to help the Pelicans pull away in the fourth quarter after the Jazz, which beat New Orleans for its only win of the season last week, had rallied to take a third-quarter lead.

Jure Holiday scored 14, Tyreke Evans 13 and Jason Smith 11 for New Orleans.

Former Michigan star and first-round draft choice Trey Burke made his NBA debut for Utah after missing the first 12 games because of surgery on his right index finger. The ninth overall pick last summer scored 11 points in only 12 minutes.