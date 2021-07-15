David Chao, MD: McGregor admission could lead to more trouble

It makes sense why MMA fighter Conor McGregor broke his leg so easily during UFC 264. The fighter now claims that he had stress fractures in his leg prior to the fight on July 10, which helps his legacy but could land him in trouble with the Nevada Athletic Commission.

In the trilogy fight, McGregor’s left leg collapsed after he retreated from a failed punch. Bones don’t break like that without some previous abnormal pathology. We’ve seen this with pitchers (see Dave Draveky) who break their humerus while throwing a ball without contact. They always end up having a previous stress fracture or pathologic fracture, indicating an abnormal bone or some other prior weakness. We believe McGregor should return to full form in six or nine months and continue his career if he so chooses.

The interesting angle is that he may face sanctions or penalties from the state athletic commission, depending on local jurisdiction rules. Every fighter needs a full physical from an independent physician, to sign off that they are healthy and to disclose all medications and injuries. The Nevada commission is known to be among the most prominent and powerful in the country.

McGregor, Dana White or other promoters who knew about his injuries may indeed face fines, suspensions or other penalties.