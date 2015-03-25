David Beckham's career over as he's left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad game vs. Lorient

David Beckham's soccer career is now officially over.

The veteran midfielder was not included in Paris Saint-Germain's squad to play at Lorient in Sunday's season-ending game, meaning his tearful farewell at the Parc des Princes last Saturday was Beckham's final match before retiring.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti had said last weekend Beckham was unlikely to play at Lorient, having bid an emotional adieu to fans in his last home game. Beckham received a standing ovation as he left the field last Saturday, having been involved in two of his team's goals in the 3-1 win against Brest.

It was his 14th game and fifth start since joining PSG in a surprise move on the last day of the transfer window, and he was appointed captain for the match.