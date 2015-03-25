David Beckham crosses T's, dots I's on PSG career

David Beckham is watching from the sidelines for Paris Saint-Germain's last match of the season.

Having played for the last time as a professional last weekend, Beckham traveled to Lorient in western France with PSG but was not included on manager Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Beckham took his seat on the PSG bench with no fanfare.

Ancelotti had previously suggested that Lorient's artificial turf pitch wouldn't be kind to Beckham's 38-year-old legs.

Beckham announced that this season would be his last having won trophies with Manchester United, Real Madrid, the LA Galaxy and PSG, the new French champions.

He shed tears as he was substituted in his last home game last Saturday.

On Sunday, at Lorient's Yves Allainmat stadium, Beckham's pitch-side presence was a low-key full stop to his PSG career.