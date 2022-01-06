Davante Adams is a throwback: He'd rather be about it than post about it

There’s no better time than #ThrowbackThursday to point out that current Packers receiver Davante Adams would’ve gotten along just fine with Green Bay legends like Nitschke, Favre and Starr.

See, unlike today’s stars who can’t wait to swap jerseys with opponents post game or eagerly share their workouts on the ‘Gram, Adams would rather be about it than post about it.

"The proof is in the pudding," said Adams, who earlier this season was named to his fifth straight Pro Bowl.

While speaking with the media Wednesday, Adams gave an old school response to the new age preference for social media views rather than gains.

"There’s things you do in the offseason, drills and all this," said Adams. "(Other receivers) always ask me for drills. And I’m like, ‘Go run routes. And run full speed routes. Because you do all these drills…I don’t want you to be out there doing stuff that ain’t gonna translate to the game and help you as a football player.’ "

They’d be wise to heed his advice. Adams’ route running and approach to the game has him just 22 yards shy of breaking Jordy Nelson’s single-season Packers record for receiving yards (1,519). Adams also has 117 grabs and 11 touchdowns in 15 games.

"We play football. We don’t go put a bunch of drills on Instagram and look cool," added Adams. "We play football. And that’s what I do. I don’t share a lot of what I do behind the scenes because I like to think that it shows the proof is in the pudding. It’s all in the film."

Now that’s a thought worth sharing.