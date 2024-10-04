Davante Adams posts cryptic message of famed American poet amid trade speculation

Davante Adams may have just told everyone his next destination.

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver has reportedly requested a trade from the team amid their quarterback issues and struggles.

Reports have surfaced that he wants to be reunited with either Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr, but if his Instagram Story is any message, those reports were wrong.

On Friday afternoon, Adams posted a still photo of poet Edgar Allan Poe.

Poe, of course, is most notable for his poem "The Raven." Poe was a Baltimore native, and the Ravens got their team name from the writing.

Later on, he posted a quote attributed to the poet that read, "Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see."

The 31-year-old receiver was rumored to be traded last season as the Raiders struggled under former head coach Josh McDaniels, and the Jets were on the list then with Rodgers, his former quarterback with the Green Bay Packers, on the roster.

While the Raiders balked on real trade talks for Adams last season, they have reportedly told teams they would "consider" Adams if a second-round pick were involved in a package, as well as additional compensation, according to ESPN.

And this comes after Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce was spotted liking an Instagram post suggesting that Adams has played his final game with Las Vegas.

Adams wasn’t available for the Raiders this past Sunday in the win over the Cleveland Browns, as he is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury. He's been declared out this week, as well.

As the Raiders employ Gardner Minshew at quarterback this season after a carousel in 2023, which included Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O’Connell, Adams has 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown through three games.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.