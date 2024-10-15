Davante Adams makes surprise guest TV appearance alongside Aaron Rodgers hours after trade to Jets

Shortly after the New York Jets were defeated by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, the team's brass pulled off a blockbuster trade.

Multiple reports surfaced on Tuesday morning stating the Las Vegas Raiders and Jets agreed to a deal that would send star wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Jets later confirmed the transaction, which sent a conditional 2025 draft pick to New York in exchange for Adams. Just a few hours after news of the trade began circulating, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly addressed the deal during his routine appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

But Rodgers' guest spot on the ESPN program proved to be far from routine when Adams suddenly appeared on-screen behind the quarterback.

Adams even took a moment to seemingly share his excitement about reuniting with Rodgers. We’re back, man," Adams said. "We’re back."

Adams and Rodgers began their respective NFL careers as members of the Green Bay Packers. Adams left Green Bay after the 2021 season, while the 2022 campaign marked Rodgers' final season with the Packers.

Adams has been sidelined for the last three games the Raiders have played as he recovered from a hamstring injury. But when Adams was asked about the injury on Tuesday, he said he was "feeling great."

"I’m feeling great, man," Adams told McAfee. "Feeling great. I was working with the staff over in Vegas the whole time and they got me back right, so fortunately, I’ll be able to roll."

Meanwhile, Rodgers said he is "really excited" about having another opportunity to throw passes to his longtime friend.

"He’s a phenomenal player and a dear friend," Rodgers said Tuesday. "It was a crappy day yesterday obviously. We had a real good chance to get to 3-3 and win a home game. Kind of gave that one away.

"I was p----d, driving home through traffic, had a couple messages, I was just not in the mood to talk to anybody. Got home, and (Adams) had called me and texted me, so I finally called him back. So about, I don’t know, 12:30, 12:45 last night I heard the news."

Adams and Rodgers built a chemistry during their time playing together. The wide receiver expressed confidence when he spoke about his new challenge of learning the subtle differences of the Jets' offense in a relatively short amount of time.

"I’m sure there’s a few new little nuances, but for the most part a lot of the same verbiage," he said. "Still the same OG right here, so should be able to pick up where we left off. That’s the idea."

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, described Adams as someone who is "right at the top of the list of guys (in the league) that I really care about that are family to me."

"He’s made me look good a lot of times," Rodgers said. "So, I’m really excited about it. I think it’s exciting for our team. We definitely got better today."

Rodgers added that Adams could essentially pick up some things via "osmosis" and lauded the three-time All-Pro for his leadership abilities.

"He’s a proven star player. He’s an asset. He’s an incredible locker room presence," Rodgers said. "I think it’s really going to help Garrett (Wilson) out. I think when you’re able to be around a guy who’s done it at a high level for a long time, just see how he goes about his process through osmosis, there’s going to be a lot of things he’ll be able to pick up."

The Jets will try and get back on the winning track later this week when they travel to Pittsburgh for a matchup with the Steelers.

