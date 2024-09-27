Raiders' Maxx Crosby, Davante Adams sidelined with injuries for Week 4 matchup against Browns

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to be without some of their top players when they take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

Elite pass rusher Maxx Crosby will miss the game due to a high ankle sprain, and three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams will miss the game because he injured his hamstring in practice Thursday.

Adams had 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown over the first three games. Head coach Antonio Pierce said he did not know how long his star receiver would be out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Losing Adams for any stretch of time would be a crucial blow to the Raiders' offense. Adams is the unquestioned top target for quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Crosby suffered a high ankle sprain during the Raiders' comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago. Despite that, he played last week against the Carolina Panthers but was noticeably limited.

It will be the first game Crosby has missed in his six-year NFL career.

GIANTS' WOES CONTINUE AS STAR ROOKIE MALIK NABERS SUFFERS CONCUSSION IN LOSS TO COWBOYS

The injuries don’t stop with Crosby and Adams. Tight end Michael Mayer will not play, citing personal reasons, and right tackle Thayer Munford (knee/ankle) and linebacker Divine Diablo (oblique) haven’t practiced this week and will also not play.

The Browns are also dealing with injury issues of their own.

Starting left and right tackles Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and Jack Conklin (hamstring) were ruled out Friday by head coach Kevin Stefanski. Tight end David Njoku will miss his third straight game due to an ankle injury suffered in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett said he will play, but he has been battling a series of injuries.

The Raiders and Browns are both 1-2 and coming off Week 3 losses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.