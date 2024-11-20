Davante Adams has no regrets wanting trade to Jets: 'We're talking about playing with Aaron Rodgers'

Davante Adams likely didn't think the New York Jets would be in a similar situation as the Las Vegas Raiders when he requested a trade to reunite with his good friend Aaron Rodgers, but that's where the team finds itself at 3-8 after yet another loss.

Adams hasn't been the spark expected for the Jets, as he and Rodgers continue to work on getting on the same page. It appears to be too late for this season, though, with GM Joe Douglas now out the door at One Jets Drive with ownership clearing house.

Making his weekly appearance on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams," host Kay Adams spoke to the veteran wide receiver about the Jets' situation, specifically wondering whether he regrets wanting to be traded to New York.

"No, I don't live my life like that," Davante answered. "You'll drive yourself crazy. Hindsight is always 20/20, so you can sit here now and look at it and say, ‘Oh, I could’ve maybe stayed there, would've been more comfortable, wouldn't have to move,' and all that stuff. But for me, it's about going with my gut in my life, and that's how I made my decisions. I live with them."

Davante also explained that this decision to reunite with Rodgers, who he spent successful years with on the Green Bay Packers, was never a gamble.

He views it as a calculated decision that simply hasn't worked out in his favor yet.

"We're talking about playing with Aaron Rodgers here, too," he explained. "This isn't like taking some crazy gamble, going somewhere with some rookie that's unproven. Neither of us have played what we're capable of playing.

"But when you're rolling the dice, you'd hope that it's favoring you move. When you got trick dice, it still may not work. We're trying to do everything we can, and we're still going."

Adams, Rodgers and the rest of the Jets' roster may still be going, but there are loads of questions heading into this NFL offseason after how everything unfolded in 2024.

With six games still to play, the Jets have moved on from their GM and head coach, and reports are coming from left and right talking about how owner Woody Johnson wanted Rodgers benched, while New York reportedly wants to move on from the four-time MVP quarterback after this season as well.

Adams restructured his contract when he came over to the Jets with the expectation they would have a conversation about how to keep him in the building with Rodgers for the foreseeable future.

If Rodgers is gone, or perhaps retires from the game, would Adams still want to remain in New York? There is an opt-out clause for the Jets after this season.

In the meantime, Adams and Rodgers are simply trying to finish the season strong, even if the playoffs appear out of reach.

Since joining the Jets, Adams has tallied 278 yards on 26 receptions with one touchdown catch over five games.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.