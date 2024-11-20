Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets owner Woody Johnson floated benching Aaron Rodgers before firing coach, GM: report

Johnson reportedly suggested the benching after the Jets' Week 4 loss to the Broncos

Paulina Dedaj
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has taken several drastic measures in hopes of salvaging this season, including his recent decision to part ways with general manager Joe Douglas more than halfway through his sixth season with the team. 

But according to one report, the longtime NFL owner had considered making one major change even before firing both his head coach and GM. 

Woody Johnson on field

Woody Johnson, the New York Jets owner, before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sept. 9, 2024, in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Citing several sources, The Athletic reported Tuesday that Johnson had floated the idea of benching quarterback Aaron Rodgers for backup Tyrod Taylor after the Jets’ Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos. 

A meeting was held following the 10-9 loss to Denver and present was former head coach Robert Saleh, Douglas, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and then-defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, among other executive leadership, according to the report. 

During that meeting, sources told The Athletic that Johnson suggested benching the four-time league MVP because he felt Rodgers’ lackluster performance after just four games was limiting the team’s potential.

Johnson was convinced otherwise by Douglas and the coaches, who suggested that the decision would not go over well in the locker room and that it would embarrass Rodgers. 

Johnson and Rodgers on field

Woody Johnson talks with Aaron Rodgers prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

But another loss, this time to the Minnesota Vikings led by the Jets’ 2018 third overall pick Sam Darnold, was Johnson’s breaking point. 

Saleh was fired after a 2-3 record and Ulbrich was promoted to interim head coach while still maintaining his responsibilities as defensive coordinator. Two days later, Hackett was stripped of play calling duties in favor of passing game coordinator Todd Downing. 

But the jump start Johnson hoped for never came. 

The Jets went 1-5, their defense faltered, and Rodgers continued to look like a version of his former self. 

Aaron Rodgers walks off field

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after the Jets lost to the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Douglas was fired Tuesday following another one-point loss on Sunday. The 28-27 loss to Indianapolis was the Jets’ highest scoring game of the season. 

