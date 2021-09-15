Daughter of Kevin Faulk, famed Patriots' running back, LSU coach, dead at 19

Kevione Faulk, the daughter of three-time Super Bowl Champion Kevin Faulk and a student at LSU , has died. She was 19.

The university released a statement on Monday night confirming the news of Faulk’s passing.

FORMER 49ERS STAR LINEBACKER PARYS HARALSON DEAD AT 37

"We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family," the statement read. "She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague. We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time."

The details surrounding her death were not immediately known.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kevione Faulk was a student at LSU where she was also a student worker with the football team where her father, former New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk currently serves as the team’s running backs coach.

Head coach Ed Orgeron released his own statement on Monday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Faulk and his family as we mourn the loss of his daughter Kevione. Her smile and personality will be sorely missed in our building. May she Rest In Peace."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kevin Faulk did not appear to comment on his daughter’s passing but did retweet a picture on Twitter Tuesday mourning her death.

Faulk, 45, played 13 seasons in New England where he won three Super Bowls. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2016. He played football at LSU from 1995 to 1998 and is still the program’s all-time leading rusher.

He returned to LSU in 2018 as the director of player development before being promoted to running backs coach two years later.