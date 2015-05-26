Datsyuk scores at 4:57 of OT, gives Red Wings 3-2 win over Blues

next Image 1 of 2

Pavel Datsyuk scored at 4:57 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Detroit won for the fourth time in five games and completed a six-game road trip with a 4-2 mark. Petr Mrazek made 25 saves and improved to 3-0 in four career appearances against St. Louis.

Joakim Andersson and Tomas Tatar scored in a 60-second span in the second period to give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead. Datsyuk's 14th goal of the season helped Detroit improve to 5-9 in overtime.

David Backes and Alexander Steen had goals for St. Louis, which had a five-game winning streak snapped. Steen scored with 47 seconds left in regulation to tie it 2-2.