Datsyuk scores at 4:57 of OT, gives Red Wings 3-2 win over Blues

By | Associated Press
    Detroit Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg (40) watches a shot from teammate Pavel Datsyuk get past St. Louis Blues goalie Brian Elliott (1) for the win with 2.2 seconds left in overtime of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015, in St. Louis. The Red Wings won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam) (The Associated Press)

    Detroit Red Wings' Kyle Quincey (27) celebrates with teammates Gustav Nyquist (14), Danny DeKeyser (65) snf Joakim Andersson (18) after the Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues in overtime in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015, in St. Louis. The Red Wings won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam) (The Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS – Pavel Datsyuk scored at 4:57 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Detroit won for the fourth time in five games and completed a six-game road trip with a 4-2 mark. Petr Mrazek made 25 saves and improved to 3-0 in four career appearances against St. Louis.

Joakim Andersson and Tomas Tatar scored in a 60-second span in the second period to give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead. Datsyuk's 14th goal of the season helped Detroit improve to 5-9 in overtime.

David Backes and Alexander Steen had goals for St. Louis, which had a five-game winning streak snapped. Steen scored with 47 seconds left in regulation to tie it 2-2.