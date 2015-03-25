Daniels gets school-record 11 3s for 33 points and 10 boards as VCU routs ETSU 109-58

Troy Daniels scored 33 points, including a school-record 11 3-pointers in 20 attempts, and grabbed 10 rebounds as Virginia Commonwealth routed East Tennessee State 109-58 Wednesday night in a nonconference matchup.

Daniels' 33 points was a career-high, and his 11 shots made from long range set an Atlantic 10 Conference record.

Treveon Graham finished with a double-double for VCU (11-3) with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Daniels and Graham started the game with consecutive 3-pointers and combined to score the first 13 points for the Rams, who led 51-31 at halftime.

ETSU (2-11) shot just 28.6 percent (8 for 28) in the second half.

VCU shot 61.3 percent (19 for 31) in the period and led by as many as 54 points.

The Rams outscored the Buccaneers 36-12 in the paint, while dominating 21-4 on second-chance points.

Lester Wilson led the Buccaneers with 14 points and seven rebounds.