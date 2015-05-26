Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones proving at Kansas that future is bright for Joe Gibbs Racing

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

It will be hard to miss the future of Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend.

Start off with Friday night's Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, where 23-year-old Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones will be taking the green flag. Both are driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, but they also drive in the XFINITY Series for Joe Gibbs.

Then Saturday night, the 18-year-old Jones will climb into the No. 18 car and make his Sprint Cup debut in place of Kyle Busch, who is still recovering from his February wreck.

It is heady stuff for a couple of college-aged kids.