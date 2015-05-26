Expand / Collapse search
Last Update May 3, 2016

Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones proving at Kansas that future is bright for Joe Gibbs Racing

By | Associated Press
    FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, NASCAR XFinity Series driver Erik Jones poses for photos after winning the pole position for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

    FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2015, file photo, Daniel Suarez, of Mexico, drives during the NASCAR Trucks Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – It will be hard to miss the future of Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend.

Start off with Friday night's Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, where 23-year-old Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones will be taking the green flag. Both are driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, but they also drive in the XFINITY Series for Joe Gibbs.

Then Saturday night, the 18-year-old Jones will climb into the No. 18 car and make his Sprint Cup debut in place of Kyle Busch, who is still recovering from his February wreck.

It is heady stuff for a couple of college-aged kids.