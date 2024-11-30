Daniel Jones opens up about decision to sign with Vikings after split from Giants: ‘Excited to be here’

Daniel Jones opened up this week about his decision to sign with the Minnesota Vikings as a backup quarterback after he was released by the New York Giants following his own request.

Speaking to reporters on Friday for the first time since giving a farewell speech to the media in New York, Jones sounded enthusiastic about joining a new team and working under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

"Excited to be here, excited to be a Minnesota Viking – awesome opportunity. Just looking to help out and be a part of this team. We’ve got some great momentum going and just want to help out in any way I can."

Jones signed with the Vikings as a backup behind Sam Darnold, another former New York quarterback who left the city on a sour note after his tenure with the Jets ended.

When asked why Minnesota was the right fit among other teams searching for help at the quarterback position, Jones pointed specifically to the success the offense has seen this season.

"I think you look at, offensively, what they’ve been able to do. I think the system, coach O’Connell, his staff – just a lot of good things happening across the board as a team, as an organization, but on offense especially. Just excited to join that and help out wherever I can."

In his sixth season with the Giants, Jones requested to be released after he was benched in favor of third-string quarterback and fan-favorite, Tommy DeVito, which followed their 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Giants are 0-2 since parting ways, but Jones seems to have put the past to rest.

"It’s been a crazy last couple of weeks, for sure. Certainly a lot going on. At the end of the day, I’m excited to be here. This is an awesome opportunity," he said on Friday. "I’m looking forward to learning the system and building relationships with these guys and helping the team."

